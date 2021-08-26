Kirron Kher Pens Sweetest Wish For 'dearest' Anupam Kher On Their 36th Wedding Anniversary

Actors Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The actors tied the knot in 1985. Taking to Instagram, Kirron Kher shared a throwback photo with Anupam Kher and penned a heartfelt note for him.

Kirron Kher pens a heartfelt note for her husband Anupam Kher

Kirron Kher recently took to her Instagram handle to share an old photo with Anupam Kher. In the photo, the two actors were seen sitting on the floor. While Kirron wore a cream coloured saree, Anupam Kher donned a white Kurta Pyjama. In the caption, Kirron Kher wrote, "Very happy anniversary @anupampkher dearest. And many more to celebrate together in good health and happiness. Thank you for the wonderful years." She further wrote, "And Sikandar I loved your post and Anupam’s reply."

Sikandar Kher shared a photo of his parents to wish them on their wedding anniversary. The actor joked about having seen Anupam and Kirron Kher somewhere in the caption. He wrote, "Happy anniversary to these two people .. I think I’ve seen them somewhere.. to many more." Anupam Kher reacted to Sikandar's post and wrote, "Obviously !! The amount of time you spend with us I don’t blame your fading memory," in the comment section.

Anupam Kher shares throwback photos from his and Kirron Kher's wedding

Anupam Kher went down his memory lane and shared some monochrome photos from his wedding ceremony with Kirron. In the black and white wedding photo, Anupam Kher's brothers were also seen. In the caption, Anupam Kher shared how his journey with Kirron Kher was worth all the emotions. He wrote, "Happy 36th wedding anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the possible emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, sharing, friendship, love and togetherness! But a journey worth it. These black and white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay safe and healthy. Love and prayers always! 😍🌺😍 @kirronkhermp." Several celebrities from the entertainment industry wished the actors. Archana Puran Singh wrote, "HAPPY anniversary @kirronkhermp and @anupampkher Here's to many, mannnnnnyyyyyyyy more years of love and happiness ❤️❤️❤️ to you both! Hugs and xxxxxxxxx," while Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Happy Anniversary to you both 🙏🥰🎉🎉🙏🙏."

IMAGE: KIRRON KHER'S INSTAGRAM