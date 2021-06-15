Kirron Kher Says She Feels 'humbled' On Receiving Birthday Wishes From PM Narendra Modi

Kirron Kher, who celebrated her birthday on June 14, 2021, took to Instagram to share a very special wish that she had received on her birthday. As per her caption, the letter had made her feel very honoured and humbled on receiving the message. The actor and MP posted a picture of the message that touched her deeply on her Instagram profile. The message came from none other than PM Narendra Modi. Kirron Kher captioned the post by saying, “Thank you so much, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, for your heartwarming wishes on my birthday. I feel humbled”. Read on to know what PM Narendra Modi’s message on Kirron Kher’s birthday read.

Kirron Kher's birthday wish by PM Modi

The message that PM Narendra Modi sent Kirron Kher began with the Prime Minister saying that he wished she would accept his warm wishes on her birthday. The letter further read that PM Narendra Modi would be praying for Kirron Kher’s long life and good health on the occasion of her birthday. PM Modi also said that he wished that the Almighty would always take care of her and would reward her for the good work she is doing for society. He wished her saying that he hoped she would continue to make the Indian society reach new heights of success by her contribution to society. The letter ended with PM Narendra Modi wishing Kirron Kher joy, peace and success.

On Kirron Kher’s birthday, she took to Instagram to post a video where she could be seen thanking all her fans and well-wishers for their warm and heartfelt wishes. The video began with someone standing behind the camera asking her if she wanted to say something to the people who had wished her. Kirron Kher nodded and said that she did. She said that she wanted to thank everyone who had wished her on her birthday and the outpouring of love that she had received on the special occasion. She thanked people for their ‘good wishes, love and prayers’. Prayers have been pouring in for Kirron Kher ever since it was revealed that she is fighting cancer.

IMAGE: KIRRON KHER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.