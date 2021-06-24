Kirron Kher Shares A Special Birthday Video For Her That She Loved The Most; Watch

Kirron Kher recently celebrated her birthday and she was showered with love and affection from people all over the country. She shared an adorable clip for all those who went out of their way to wish her. She spoke about how thankful she was for all the love that was bestowed on her and for all the people who had wished her a speedy recovery. She even blessed the people and said that she wishes everyone well. Now on June 24, 2021, she has once again taken to social media to share a video that was made for her on her birthday and which she loved a lot.

Kirron Kher's birthday video

The video that was shared on Kirron Kher’s Instagram and Twitter by her was one that was made by Freemantle India. The video was made by adding in many moments from Kirron Kher’s time as a judge on India’s Got Talent and using a special edit. The edit that they added to the video was on the nose with the birthday theme. Everything that was happening in the video was morphed into birthday cakes and birthday balloons. A few dialogues from Kirron Kher were retained in the video to make it even more special for her and they succeeded in making her happy. Kirron Kher captioned the picture by saying, “One of the videos I loved sent to me on my birthday. Thank you @freemantleindia #indiasgottalent. Love and laughter always”.

Kirron Kher’s Instagram was filled with messages on Kirron Kher’s birthday and once again when she posted this video. People commented wishing her well and saying that they hoped that she had a speedy recovery. Others commented saying that she and Anupam Kher always brought a smile to their faces and they hoped that things would settle down for them really soon. Yet others who did not send in their wishes on Kirron Kher’s birthday used this post to wish her a belated happy birthday and God’s blessings. The post received over 15k views and 44 comments in the first hour since its upload and the number is on the rise.

