Kirron Kher Suffering From Cancer, Confirms Anupam Kher; Issues Social Media Statement

Anupam Kher confirmed that his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The veteran actor, along with stepson Sikandar Kher, issued a statement on the Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament’s ill-health. The former expressed faith that she will come out ‘stronger’ after recovery.

Anupam Kher on Kirron Kher suffering from cancer

Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote that he was issuing a statement to avoid rumours ‘getting the better of the situation’ on Kirron Kher’s diagnosis. This was after BJP President of Chandigarh, Arun Sood's statement about her cancer diagnosis had gone viral.

The A Wednesday star stated that they were ‘blessed’ about her treatment being handled by a ‘phenomenal set of doctors.’ He also wrote that she was a ‘fighter’ and 'took things on.' Kher also highlighted she being ‘all heart’ as the reason for her being showered with immense love by people. He conveyed his gratitude for the support, as he shared that she was on her way to recovery.

Sikandar also issued a similar statement.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher had tied the knot in 1985. Her son from first marriage, Sikandar, is also an actor.

Kirron Kher has featured in many popular films like Devdas, Rang De Basanti and Dostana in her career of three decades. However, she has not been seen in any major film since being elected twice from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 and 2019.