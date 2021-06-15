Kirron Kher Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes In Video Shot By Anupam Kher

On June 14, 2021, Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring his wife and veteran actor, Kirron Kher. In the video, Kirron can be seen extending gratitude to her fans for showering her with birthday wishes. Anupam and Kirron celebrated her 69th birthday at their home. The sweet video is shot by Anupam Kher. At the end of the video, Anupam can be seen asking his wife to say "Jai Ho".

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher thank fans for their birthday wishes

On Kirron Kher's birthday, fans showered her with love and birthday wishes. In reply, Anupam Kher's wife thanked her fans and followers in the video dropped by Anupam on his social media handle. In the video, Kirron can be seen dressed in a white coloured kurta. She went for a no-makeup look and kept her hair open. In the video, Anupam can be heard saying, "Lot of people wished you on your birthday, you want to say something to them?”. To which Kirron is quick to reply, "Yes I want to say a big thank you! A big thank you for all your good wishes, all your love and all your prayers, thank you!". The video ends with Anupam reminding her to say "Jai Ho!". As for the caption, Anupam penned, "Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes for '#Kirron' on her birthday! Here she personally thanks all of you. Jai Ho!!".

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of their fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to drop their wishes on the post. Soni Razdan dropped several red hearts. A fan commented, "Happy birthday" with a pair of cake and praying hands emoticons. Another one wrote, "Stay blessed always" with a loving face emoticon. A netizen commented, "May Allah keep you perfect. Be healthy n smile always". Another one chipped in, "Get well soon. God bless" with a pair of red hearts.

Earlier this year, the veteran actor was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a form of blood cancer. Anupam Kher has been updating fans and followers about Kirron's health on his social media handle. On her birthday, Anupam dropped a series of throwback pictures featuring Kirron and other celebrities. He penned a long sweet caption wishing her on her birthday.

