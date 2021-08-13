Kirron Kher's Asking Son Sikander To 'get Married Soon' On IG Live Is Super Relatable

Actor Sikandar Kher who was last seen in the web series Aarya, recently went on live on Instagram to interact with his fans. While interacting, the actor even gave an update about his actor turned politician mother Kirron Kher who is currently recuperating from her cancer illness. Kirron was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Her husband Anupam Kher and son Sikandar had announced the same with a statement in April while addressing her illness as multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Sikandar Kher's funny banter with mother Kiron Kher

In the video, Sikandar told Kirron how his fans have been sending her love and wish to recover soon and get back to work. On the other hand, Kirron who is sick and tired of sitting at home shared her sadness over being locked inside the house for long. Talking about the same, she said, “I’m fed up of being closed up in the house, watching TV. After a while, I switch off, I don’t know what I’m even watching.” As the mother-son duo continued their banter, Sikandar shared with Kirron how filmmaker Rajiv Menon had once offered him a film and asked if he can sing. He said he had replied that ‘I can sing in the toilet’, leaving his mother laughing.

His fans who were connected with him through the Instagram live remarked that Sikandar resembles a lot like Kirron. The actor, however, said that Kirron should have had a daughter as she would have looked as beautiful as her. To this, Kirron asked him to get married soon. “You get married. I have so many sarees and jewellery, who will I give all these things?” However, Sikandar had an unusual solution to Kirron’s grievance. “Main pehnunga aapki saariyan aur jewellery. Main pehnunga, maa kasam (I will wear your sarees and jewellery, I swear),” he quipped, offering to drape one of her sarees in his next Instagram live session. While sharing the video, Sikandar wrote, “Meri maa ! If you bear with my nonsense for a bit she’ll land up ..Bas aur kya ? #Maa #Mummy #Mama #Duniya.”

Kirron also made a sarcastic remark against Sikandar and revealed that because of the Instagram Live session, she could at least see his face. “Isko samjhaya karo (Please tell him), all of you people who are with him on live, ki jaa ke apni maa ke paas bhi aadha ghanta baith jaaye. Poore din mein nahi aata mere paas baithne (to spend some time with me as well. He does not come to see me all day),” she said, adding, “I am very happy tumne yeh kiya, kum se kum tumhari shakal dekhne ko mila (that you did this, at least I got to see your face).”

IMAGE: MYSELFSIKANDARKHER/Instagram

