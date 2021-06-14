Kirron Kher's Birthday: Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff And Other Celebs Share Their Warm Wishes

Actor Kirron Kher celebrates her 69th birthday on June 14 and on her special day, a lot of celebrities from the Hindi film industry have poured in their wishes for her. While Anupam Kher, Sikander Kher, and Anil Kapoor posted birthday wishes for her via their Instagram posts, a lot of other celebrities wished the actor in the comment sections of the posts. Read on to know more about it.

Anupam Kher’s wishes for Kirron Kher's birthday

Actor Anupam Kher posted a series of pictures of Kirron Kher, and wrote an elaborate post, wishing her. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always!”

In the comment section of this post, singer Hariharan and actor Tiger Shroff, posted their wishes for Kirron Kher’s birthday. Hariharan wrote, “Many happy returns of the day Kirron ji,” and Tiger Shroff wrote, “Happy birthday kiran mam.” Besides them, a lot of fans of the actress also flooded the comment section with their wishes, writing, ‘Happy Birthday Kirron Kher ma’am.’



Sikandar Kher’s wishes for Kirron Kher's birthday

Kirron Kher’s son, Sikandar Kher posted an old picture of her, and wished good health for her while writing her a birthday wish. Sikandar Kher wrote, “Happy birthday ma ! I love you … you truly are an inspiration not just for me but for everyone that your being has touched … to health and laughter … #Ma #Birthday #KirronKher”

Besides the fans, a lot of celebrities sent their wishes for Kirron Kher’s birthday in the comment section of this post. These include Abhishek Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Prateik Babbar, Rytasha Rathore, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Gurmeet Choudhary. Take a look at what they posted.

Anil Kapoor’s wish for Kirron Kher’s birthday

Actor Anil Kapoor also posted two pictures with Kirron Kher on his Instagram, wishing her. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday my lovely friend, I wish you every happiness your heart can hold. Here’s to another fabulous year of life! You’re simply the best!” Anupam Kher commented on the post, and said, “What a beautiful pic!”

Sonam Kapoor's wish for Kirron Kher's birthday

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a small BTS video from the shoot of Khoobsurat (2014), in which she had played the role of Kirron Kher's daughter, to wish her on her birthday.

Kirron Kher movies and other works in recent times

Kirron Kher is well-known for her roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Dostana, and Kurbaan. Her debut film was a Punjabi film, titled Aasra Pyaar Da, which was released in 1983. Kirron Kher's age at the time was around 28 years. Her last role in a Bollywood film was as Manju in Khoobsurat, which came out in 2014. She was also last seen as a judge in the eighth season of India’s Got Talent, which aired in 2018.

