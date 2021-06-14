Kirron Kher's Birthday Has Anupam Kher Gushing Over Her 'inner Strength And Grace'

Anupam Kher recently poured in love and good wishes through a heartwarming note on social media on the occasion of Kirron Kher’s birthday. The actor penned down a beautiful wish for his wife and even added a couple of her cherishing photos to her birthday post. Anupam Kher even received tons of love and birthday wishes for his wife from all his fans who wished for her good health and happiness.

Anupam Kher’s wish on Kirron Kher’s birthday

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and added a series of photos of his wife Kirron Kher on the occasion of her birthday. In the first one, he added a photo of them both in which they can be seen all dressed up for an event with the actor wearing a tuxedo while his wife donned a stunning saree. In the next one, he added a photo in which Kirron Kher can be seen sitting with Dalai Lama while holding his hand. In the next one, he and his wife can be seen posing together Robert DeNiro while the next one included yet another photo of them with another actor, Bradley Cooper. The next one after that included a beautiful memory from the past that included all their family members together in one frame. In the next, he added a snip of his wife speaking at the Lok Sabha while the other two involved sweet photos of his wife, Kirron Kher. In the last one, he added a beautiful picture of Kirron sitting with her father.

In the caption, Anupam Kher wrote a sweet note for her birthday, wishing her a long and healthy life. He even wished that may Almighty grant her all the happiness in the world and added that people all over the world loved her for the person she was. He then mentioned that she was honest, fair and forthright and even praised her by stating how she dealt with every situation in life with amazing inner strength and grace. In the end, Anupam Kher sent her love and prayers and hoped for her to stay healthy and safe.

Numerous fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and dropped in lovely wishes for Kirron Kher’s birthday. Many of them also wished for her good health and hoped for her to stay safe. Rest all others poured in heart symbols in the comment section to express their love for her. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s wife, Kirron Kher’s birthday.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

