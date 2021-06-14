Kirron Kher's Birthday: Movies That Featured Her As The Perfect Mother

Kirron Kher's birthday falls on June 14, and this year, she turns 69. The actor has been a significantly popular face of Hindi cinema for decades now, with a long list of films under her belt. Kirron Kher's movies in Bollywood have showcased her in a mother’s role, several times over the years, in films like Om Shanti Om, Rang De Basanti, and more. On the account of her birthday today, here is a list of a few such films of the actor.

Dostana

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana is a 2008 romantic comedy film. It starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles of Sam, Kunal, and Neha, respectively. Kirron Kher played the role of Mrs. Acharya, Sam’s conservative yet understanding and accepting mother, in the film.

Singh Is Kinng

Singh is Kinng was another 2008 film, that starred Kirron Kher as a mother. She played the role of Rose Lady, the poor and kind mother of Sonia (played by Katrina Kaif). Her kindness and motherly love were showcased via her interactions with Happy (Akshay Kumar) in the movie.

Om Shanti Om

Farah Khan’s 2007 directorial Om Shanti Om also featured Kirron Kher in a mother’s role. The film introduced Deepika Padukone in Shantipriya and Sandy’s role, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Om. Kirron Kher starred as Bela Makhija, Om’s extremely loving, caring, and supportive mother, in the film.

Rang De Basanti

The 2006 drama film Rang De Basanti, was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film had an ensemble cast of many actors like Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, and more. Aamir Khan’s loving, protective and chirpy onscreen mother, Mitro, was portrayed by Kirron Kher.

Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat, the 2014 romantic comedy-drama, starred Fawad Khan as Yuvraj Vikram Singh Rathod and Sonam Kapoor as Mili. A chirpy and youthful doctor, Mili, is the daughter of a very frank and outspoken Manju. Kirron Kher essayed this unique role of Manju in the film.

Kirron Kher 's health update

The actor’s fans have known that she was recently diagnosed with Myeloma. Kirron Kher's health update regarding her blood cancer diagnosis was shared and confirmed by her husband Anupam Kher, and son Sikander Kher, on their social media handles. Kirron Kher was then seen on Anupam Kher’s Instagram post that focused on them receiving the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccines.

Image: Anupam Kher Instagram

