Kirron Kher's Birthday: Sonam Kapoor Shares A Throwback Video To Extend Wishes

Actor and politician Kirron Kher is celebrating her 69th birthday on June 14 and fans have flooded social media with their birthday wishes. Many of her colleagues from the film industry have also taken to social media to wish her on the occasion, with Sonam Kapoor having recently joined the list. She has shared a short video on her Instagram story that includes a few candid moments between the two from the past. Sonam has also posted a short note for Kher in order to wish her on her special day.

Sonam Kapoor sends birthday wishes for Kirron Kher

The video that Sonam Kapoor has shared on Instagram shows her having a few laughs with Kirron Kher during a photoshoot. Both of them appear to be thoroughly enjoying each other’s company during the shoot and posing for the camera. Kirron was also seen instructing the photographer as Sonam sought a glimpse of their pictures. The Neerja actor simply posted a note for the birthday girl which reads “happy birthday”.

IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Her husband and actor Anupam Kher also made sure to pen a long but warm message for her on the occasion. He shared several pictures of hers on Instagram, which includes a still taken from one of her speeches in the parliament. While one picture shows her posing with the Dalai Lama, the other shows the couple beside Robert De Niro from his Silver Linings Playbook days. One of the photos also shows them beside Bradley Cooper, who was the lead actor in the film. Anupam’s message for Kirron reads, “Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world!”

Anupam also penned a few words of praise for her in his message, talking about the impact that she has created on everyone that she has met in the past. He ended his long message by writing, “Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always!”. Kirron Kher has starred in a number of popular films during her career, such as Singh Is Kinng, Om Shanti Om among others.

IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR & ANUPAM KHER INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.