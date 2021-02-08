Kirti Kulhari Celebrates The Success Of 'Criminal Justice' With Co-stars

Kirti Kulhari has come to become a popular name in Bollywood, having worked in a number of hit film projects. One of those recent projects is the web series Criminal Justice, which released on Hotstar last year. With the series having received credible success and getting recognised for its plot and acting performances, Kirti decided to celebrate it with her co-stars. She has now posted quite a few pictures from their celebration in her latest Instagram post. Have a look at the pictures, along with the long message posted by Kirti acknowledging the success of the series.

Kirti Kulhari posts pictures from her celebration with Criminal Justice co-stars

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had no effect on web series like Criminal Justice, which have received a lot of success and popularity. With her series becoming a strong hit, Kirti Kulhari decided to celebrate the success with her co-stars by going for a dinner gettogether. The long list of people who had attended the dinner visibly seemed to have a great time in the pictures posted by Kirti. All of them happily posed for the group photo, while being seated on the dinner table. A few of these pictures were candid, where the co-stars can be seen having fun and laughs together.

Kirti then wrote a rather heartfelt message in the caption of the post, acknowledging the success of Criminal Justice. The actor began her message by saying that “Some things are worth celebrating”, followed by “Some people are worth celebrating them with”. She then revealed that she was celebrating the success of the series with the “wonderful team” who have given their “sweat and blood” for it. At the end of the message, Kirti thanked the team and expressed her gratitude towards them.

The Criminal Justice cast includes a long list of actors, including veteran performer Pankaj Tripathi. It also includes other actors such as Anupriya Goenka, Mita Vashisht, Khushboo Are, Jisshu Sengupta and others. The series released in December last year and has garnered a lot of appraisal from the audience since. It has been directed by Rohan Sippy, along with Arjun Mukerjee.

