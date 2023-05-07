Kirti Kulhari Debuts New Look, Pens A Note On Heroines Being Expected To Have Long Hair

Kirti Kulhari recently made waves on the Internet when pictures of the actress in a new look went viral on social media. The Four More Shots Please star debuted a fresh haircut on her Instagram handle on Sunday (May 7). She also talked about facing certain “restrictions and limitations” regarding how she looks being an actress in the film industry.

Sharing a video clip flaunting her short hair, Kirti wrote in the caption, “Decided to do this a month back and here I am , having done it. I work in an industry where being a #heroine comes with its own set of restrictions and limitations . Long hair or atleast shoulder length hair is an unsaid mandate. Here I am, almost 15 years later, in the industry, #doingmything. I have no time to not do what I want to do… and each time I have done something which is not #thenorm , I have felt empowered and nothing short of it. Here I am , making another such choice and living my life #myway. Thank u #avni @happyinthehead for always being my #partnerincrime. Only love for you. P.S - no it’s for not any role. It’s FOR ME.”

Kirti Kulhari's separation from husband Saahil Sehgal

Earlier in April 2021, Kirti Kulhari announced separation with her husband Saahil Sehgal in an Instagram post. Sharing a note, she said, “A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil Sehgal and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of 'being with somebody,' because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about.”

“And the decision of 'not being with somebody' brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and onward...always, she added.

On the work front, Kirti was last seen in the web series Human alongside Shefali Shah. Next, she will be a part of Neeraj Pathak’s Khichdi 2. Made under Hatsoff Productions, the film will also feature Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, and Vandana Pathak.