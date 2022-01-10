Kirti Kulhari Dons Producer's Hat With Dark Comedy 'Nayeka'; Launches Her Production House

Kirti Kulhari, who rose to fame with the film Pink is now all set to put on the producer's hat as she gears up for the upcoming feature movie titled Nayeka. The film is touted to be a dark comedy thriller and the actor took to her social media account to break the good news to her fans and followers. She mentioned that the last few years had taught her to 'go with the flow' and now the beginning of the new year would be a start for her journey as a producer.

Kirti Kulhari turns producer for film Nayeka

The actor has named her banner Kintsukuroi Films, which she explained came from a Japanese word and mentioned that she wished to 'mend hearts and souls' through art in the next phase of her career. In the caption of her post, she also mentioned that she would be acting in the feature film as well. She began her announcement by writing, "WE have our plans for LIFE and then LIFE has its plans for US. The last couple of years have taught me to “ Align my plans with life’s plans and go with the flow“. Never had I imagined that I would be standing here. The beginning of the year 2022 marks the beginning of my journey “AS A PRODUCER". It’s a #darkcomedy #thriller which has been written and being directed by #ajakirannair . I am also acting in the film and I am proud and happy to be associated with a bunch of talented, young people."

The newly actor turned producer also delved deeper into her new venture as she wrote, "#KITSUKUROIFILMS is the name of my production house. It’s a Japanese word which means - “ the art of mending broken pottery with gold “. I chose this name because I wish to “ mend hearts and souls with the gold of ART”. P.s - thank u @lifelingers for coming up with this name 💕

A big thank you to my parents for supporting me and standing by me always ❤️ And to everyone else who has led me to this day 🙏💕 Only #gratitude in my heart ♥️" Several celebrities from the film fraternity, fans and followers extended their best wishes to her after she made the announcement.

The 36-year-old actor will also soon be seen in Human opposite Shefali Shah. The medical thriller series will get a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14. The series was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh and will also see Vishal Jethwa in a pivotal role.

