Kirti Kulhari Fulfills Dream Of Boarding 118-yr-old Kalka-Shimla Toy Train

Four More Shots Please fame Kirti Kulhari, like many others, has curated a bucket list of things she wants to embark on, one of which included taking a toy train ride in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The actor fulfilled this dream recently as she boarded the iconic Kalka Shimla toy train, sharing beautiful glimpses from her journey. The famous 96-kilometre railway stretch has been a starry tourist attraction after being declared a UNESCO world heritage line in 2008.

The actor, who has embarked on a trip to Himachal Pradesh, keeps updating her fans with gorgeous photos of herself coupled with the picturesque locations. After winning over the audiences with her stunning performances in movies like Pink, She was recently seen in the Parineeti Chopra starrer Netflix thriller The Girl on the Train.

Kirti Kulhari boards the iconic Kalka Shimla toy train

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 22, the actor uploaded several candid clicks of her fun-filled ride on the train. She can be seen clad in a casual outfit with a bag as she boards the train. Captioning the clicks, she wrote, "Is the journey more important than the destination??? My answer is a “BIG YES”…🌸#toytrain #jutogh #simla #himachalpradesh #traveldiaries ❤️ P.S - finally one more thing ticked off in my #bucketlist .. sitting in a #toytrain 😃". Take a look.

Kirti seems to have fallen in love with Shimla's cosy aura and dedicated the famous Mai Ni Meriye song by Mohit Chauhan as an ode to the place. Uploading the video on her Instagram handle yesterday, she wrote," Because we are talking about #shimla ❤️

#mohitchauhan #chambakitnidoor".

More about the Kalka-Shimla toy train

The iconic railway stretch was opened in 1903, under the Britisher's rule as a means to connect Shimla, the country's then summer capital with the northern plains. The 118-year-old train was marked as UNESCO's world heritage line in 2008. The train has also featured in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Ranbir's character in the film hails from Shimla, with the movie covering many landmarks in the city. One can also never forget the iconic toy train sequence in Jab We Met, which was also shot in various parts of Shimla.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @iamkirtikulhari)