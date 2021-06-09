Kirti Kulhari On Shaadisthan - 'I Want To Leave People With Fresh Perspective'

Kirti Kulhari was last seen in The Girl on The Train on Netflix. She is now all set to explore another character in her upcoming film, Shaadisthan. The Blackmail actor recently talked about her role and the constraints she had to face while working on the film.

Kirti Kulhari to play a musician in Shaadisthan

According to reports by Mid Day, Kirti Kulhari opened up about her experience of working in the film Shaadisthan that will soon hit the OTT space. Speaking about her role in the film, she stated that her character of Sasha was sorted and empowered and came across as a person who the actor was hoping to be someday. She further added that she knew that it was a small film but she gravitated towards it because it was the kind of movie that has to be made. She even stated how budgets and resources were limited, but their heart was in the right place.

Speaking about the way of choosing the roles, Kirti Kulhari stated that life was no longer "happening" for her but she was making it happen and that she was choosing her work carefully. She also shared that it was not about playing an empowered woman all the time and she wanted viewers to take something back with them, through her subjects. She linked it through her role in the series Criminal Justice and stated that she could play a victim and yet the subject of the series would stay with people. Further, she mentioned how as an artist, she was always in a position to choose and that she wanted to leave people with a fresh perspective.

Kirti Kulhari’s movies

Kirti Kulhari has managed to set new bars with her spectacular acting skills performances in some of her popular movies and shows namely Pink, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Four More Shots Please and others. Some of her other popular projects include Indu Sarkar, Jal, Blackmail, The Girl On The Train, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bard of Blood and several others. She will soon be seen in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar movie Shaadisthan, which will begin streaming on June 11, 2021.

IMAGE: KIRTI KULHARI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.