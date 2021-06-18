Kirti Kulhari Opens Up About Ending Her Marriage, Calls It A 'tough Decision'

Actress Kirti Kulhari who recently called it off with her husband Saahil Sehgal opened up about her marriage and how she wanted to end it for a long time. The actress had announced on April 1 that she and her husband Saahil Sehgal have decided to separate mutually after five years of marriage. In her recent interaction with Hindustan Times shared that her process of ‘healing’ started long before she shared the news on social media.

Kirti Kulhari talks about separating from husband Saahil Sehgal

Currently, the Four More Shots Please actress revealed that she is in a “very good space” and she considers it a “lot of courage” to call it quits. She admitted that it was more difficult than deciding to be with someone. She further explained that getting together is filled with families coming together, and celebrating the idea of love, while this was the opposite of that. The actress elucidated and shared that calling off her marriage was like breaking something that a person built together, families are broken. Kirti shares that it was a ‘tough decision,’ but she thought if the choice of coming together was her’s, so not being in it should also be her solely.”

Making her decision also came with a lot of repercussions which she had to face. Instead of falling in it, she took a stride, learned from them, and moved on in life. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Kirti said that consequences affect one person and break him at different points of time, but at the end of the day she feels that the person has to remind himself to do the right thing.

Earlier in April, she had penned a lengthy note and expressed that she's in a good place and that she hopes everyone in her life who matters to her is also in a good place now. "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate," wrote Kirti Kulhari.

She added, "Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of being with somebody, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of not being with somebody brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but it is what it is."

Kirti continued in her note, "To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. I Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward, always." Kirti Kulhari and Saahil Sehgal had tied the knot in 2016.





IMAGE: KIRTIKULHARI/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.