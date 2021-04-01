Kirti Kulhari Shows 'cute Argument' Between Niece And Her Dad; Leaves Netizens In Awe

Kirti Kulhari shared an adorable video on her Instagram page on March 31, 2021, where her little niece Zoe can be seen arguing with her father. The video which looks like it has been taken inside Kirti Kulhari’s house shows her niece sitting on a rocking horse while her brother stands over Zoe and tries to school her for turning on the television. Kirti Kulhari's niece is having none of it and can be seen giving it back as good as she gets and does not back down from an argument. Zoe stands her ground and answers her father back in gibberish.

Kirti Kulhari gives a peek into the 'cutest' argument

Kirti Kulhari’s brother can be seen telling his daughter that what she did was not right and that was not the way to get things done, he tries to get her to accept her mistake but the little girl has an answer for everything her father says. Her voice gets louder as the argument proceeds which leads to her father asking her not to raise her voice. Kirti Kulhari’s niece calms down for a moment but when her father tells her to switch off the television she gets aggravated once again and starts screaming. Kirti Kulhari who is not seen in the video can be heard at the end. She says that Zoe has managed to tell her father in her language to keep quiet and go off to work. The video ends with Kriti’s brother retreating and her niece continuing to scream in displeasure.

The video captioned, ‘Only if all arguments were this CUTE, this WORLD would be a CUTER place’, has received 112,358 views as of now and the number is still increasing. People have commented on the video saying that it was truly adorable and that they could watch Kirti Kulhari's niece arguing with her father all day long. One person even commented saying that this was the cutest video that they had seen on the internet that day. Some people also commented saying that they were taking pointers from Zoe on how to ace an argument. Most people commented with emojis of hearts and heart eyes to express their take on the video.

Source: Kirti Kulhari Instagram

