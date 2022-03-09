'Kishen Kanhaiya' Clocks 32 Years; Madhuri Dixit Shares Unseen Glimpses From The Film

Actor Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor are the most loved on-screen pairs. The two have shared screen space in films like Tezaab, Beta, Lajja, Kishen Kanhaiya, Total Dhamaal and many others. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's filmography is very impressive and wide-ranging than any actor from any generation. They have always proved their acting mettle in every film and have come a long way. Fans love their on-screen chemistry.

Recently, as one of their action-comedy film, Kishen Kanhaiya clocks 32 years. Madhuri Dixit went down memory lane and dug out some unseen pictures. She took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with the stills from the movie celebrating the glorious occasion.

Madhuri Dixit shares unseen glimpses from Kishen Kanhaiya

On Wednesday, actor Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle and shared some unseen throwback pictures from her film Kishen Kanhaiya. Sharing the glimpses, the evergreen actor captioned the post as "Milestones make us realise how much we’ve learnt, grown & excelled at what we do; how far along we’ve really come! 💫 #KishenKanhaiya #32YearsOfKishenKanhaiya

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments.

More about Kishen Kanhaiya

Kishen Kanhaiya is a 1990 action-comedy movie helmed by Rakesh Roshan. The movie features Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shirodkar in pivotal roles. The plot of Kishen Kanhaiya revolves around the story of two brothers who are separated at birth. While one brother has been raised in a mansion the other lives in a poor family. The duo reunites in the wake to fight evil.

The film stars Anil Kapoor in a double role, Shilpa Shirodkar as Radha, Madhuri Dixit as Anju in lead roles. Other casts of the film include Kader Khan, Saeed Jaffrey, Dalip Tahil, Amrish Puri, Sujit Kumar among many others. The music is composed by Rajesh Roshan, with lyrics penned by Indeevar and Anwar Sagar. The album includes songs sung by top singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Sadhana Sargam, Mohammed Aziz, Amit Kumar, Manhar Udhas and Nitin Mukesh. The film proved to be a hit at the box office.

