Rare Reel Of Kishore Kumar's Banned Film 'Begunah' Found After 60 Years

Kishore Kumar’s 1957 film, Begunah was banned by the Bombay High Court after Paramount Pictures, America alleged that the film was a replica of their 1954 film, Knock On Wood. Paramount won the case and the court had then asked the makers of the film to destroy all its prints.

Rare reel of Kishore Kumar’s Begunah found

Recently, the National Film Archive Of India (NFAI) found a reel of Begunah. Prakash Magdum, NFAI director said that many fans of the iconic duo Shankar Jaikishen have been in search of the film majorly because the Jaikishen had performed in the song, Ae Pyaase Dil Bezubaan. He also added that the committee was in search of it too when one of the sources informed them about the reels.

The National Film Archive of India also added that although the picture quality is good, the sound seems to be a little damaged. The NFAI has also aked the Infirmation And Broadcast Ministry to preserve the reels. They have also asked the Bombay Hugh Court to provide a copy of the judgment.

Magdum also added that it is a “miracle” that they have got their hands on the reels of the film. He even said that they have received two 16 mm reels of the film, consisting of around 60-70 minutes each. The first reel came two months back and the second reel, which last week, has the song Ae Pyase Dil Bezubaan featuring Jaikishan on the piano.

The song also features yesteryear Bollywood actor Shakila dancing alongside Jaikishan. The song was sung by Mukesh. Prakash Magdum also said that even though the reel is not in good condition, the song is still “runnable”.

