Kishore Kumar’s Birth Anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana Pays A Musical Homage To The Icon

Legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar is being remembered on his 92nd birth anniversary by fans all over the world. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his instagram and paid homage to Kishore Kumar with his melodious voice. Khurrana is known to also croon some numbers in his own films. The singer-actor used his Instagram handle and posted an IGTV video of himself singing one of Kumar’s most iconic songs, Chhookar Mere Man Ko.

Watch the video here:

Ayushmann Khurrana accompanied the video with an elaborate caption. He mentioned that he could not get sleep at night, on the occasion of Kishore da’s birthday and at that time was just two hours away from the legendary singer’s birthplace, Khandwa. He wrote, ‘“Tu jo kahe jeewan bhar tere liye main gaaoon” The song of an artist who is immortal. #HappyBirthdayKishoreDa.’

In the video, Ayushmann is sitting in casual wear and lounging around while singing Kishore Da's famous number. The one minute video also features Akshayye Varma accompanying the Badhaai Ho actor on the keyboard. Going by the long and heartfelt caption of the video, Varma, who is a dialect coach is training Ayushmann Khurrana for his role in Doctor G. Verma also posted the video and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Kishore Da…. You will live in our hearts forever.’

Some of Kumar’s much-loved songs include Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si and Koi Hamdam Na Raha. He has also won awards for his iconic songs Roop Tera Mastana, Khaike Paan Banaras Wala, Agar Tum Na Hote and many more. He is also well-known for his roles in Sholay, Half Ticket, Tohfa, etc. August 4 marks his birth anniversary. He remains one of the most popular singers even three and a half decades post his demise

Ayushmann Khurrana is known to be a fan of the late singer and has spoken about his love and respect for him on multiple occasions. The actor will be seen in the upcoming action thriller, Anek. He will take on the lead role in the film directed by Anubhav Sinha. Khurrana will also star in Doctor G and romantic film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Picture Credit: PTI

