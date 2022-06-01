KK Death:'Tadap Tadap' To 'Yaaron', Top Soulful Tracks Crooned By Late Prolific Musician

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK by his stage name, passed away on May 31 after performing at a live concert in Kolkata. The 53-year-old reportedly complained of uneasiness after performing and was brought to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

In a sprawling career of two decades, the singer has sung soulful renditions, especially for the generation that grew up in the 90s. The singer made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Hum Dil De Chuke Hai Sanam where he crooned the song Tadap Tadap. From Pyaar Ke Pal to Tuhi Meri Shab hai to many more, the singer's songs were a perfect depiction of love and friendship. After his untimely demise, take a look at these soul-stirring songs that are crooned by KK.

Zindagi Do Pal Ki

This amazing song from the film Kites touched the hearts of all the listeners, ever since it was launched.

Yaaron

The song is from the album Pal which was released in 1999. The songs Pal and Yaaron from the same album became very popular and are commonly used in school farewells.

Tadap Tadap

The singer made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 with the heart-touching song Tadap Tadap. The famous heartbreak song has been a hit among the youth even today. The singer had even won a Filmfare award for the song.

Beetein Lamhe

Whenever the late singer KK created a song, he was bound to create magic with his voice. This song packed magic, love, and pain together and made its permanent place in our hearts.

Khuda Jaane

It's been almost 14 years since this song was released, however, whenever tuned, the track is bound to give you butterflies. That’s the power of our beloved KK and his melodious voice.

Ajab Si

Ajab Si from the film Om Shanti Om is one of those magical songs that make every listener believe in the power of love. The beauty and softness of KK's voice in this song made it such a soulful masterpiece.

Meanwhile, post the ace musician's untimely demise, as per sources, an 'unnatural death' case has been registered in Kolkata. The mortal remains of the singer were then brought to SSKM hospital for postmortem. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later announced that the state government will arrange for a gun salute for late singer KK. After the the post-mortem procedure, the late musician's mortal remains were then taken to Rabindra Sadan where he is being given state honour.

IMAGE: Instagram/mrapru