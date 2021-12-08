KL Rahul, Ahan Shetty Twin In White For An Event, Actor's Girlfriend Tania Shroff Joins

Actor Ahan Shetty’s bond with sister Athiya Shetty'’s rumoured beau KL Rahul has grown stronger with time. After the two who often make an appearance on each other’s social media posts were spotted at an event in Mumbai. The two were spotted together twinning in white at a café launch in the city.

While Ahan wore a white jacket over a white T-shirt and jeans, Rahul was dressed in a white T-shirt, black joggers, and a baseball cap. They both wore white sneakers and posed together for the paparazzi. The two were soon joined by Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff. For the event, Tania looked extremely gorgeous in a black crop top with beige pants and canvas shoes. Apart from the event, Tania and Ahan were also spotted together during the premiere of the actor’s debut film Tadap where he starred alongside actor Tara Sutaria.

About Ahan Shetty's Tadap

Tadap is an official remake of Telugu hit RX 100 and is helmed by Milan Luthria. The film that managed to rake in nearly Rs 4 crores on the first day of its theatrical run, has now minted a total of Rs 17.78 cr. in five days. Tadap's Box office collection on Friday was Rs 4.05 cr, Saturday Rs 4.12 cr, Sunday Rs 5.35 cr, Monday Rs 2.25 cr, Tuesday Rs 2.01 cr. making it a total of ₹ 17.78 cr. Post the release of the film, Tania penned a heartfelt note for her boyfriend on Instagram along with some throwback pictures.

She also shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures of them from the shoot of Tadap. “No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front-row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change,” she wrote. “I love you,” Ahan replied in the comments section. His father Suniel Shetty, sister Athiya Shetty and her boyfriend KL Rahul dropped heart emojis.

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla