KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Pastel-hued Wedding Look Decoded

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty had a very private wedding ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on January 23. As the wedding photos from KL and Athiya go viral, fans are starting to wonder about the designer's details of their dreamy outfits.

Athiya Shetty recruited designer Anamika Khanna for the outfit she wore on the D-Day. The pale pink chikankari lehenga looks spectacular on the star, who wore it alongside the off-white sherwani look of KL Rahul. The KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding was a special affair, and the duo picked their outfit designer accordingly.

Designer Anamika Khanna spoke with Vogue about the dress in an interview released right after the duo’s highly anticipated wedding. She praised Athiya Shetty for her “subtle and beautiful” taste.

She added that she wanted to develop a special dress for her that would take into consideration that Athiya has a strong personality. She’s not one of those brides, the fashion designer added, with whom other things take over the look.

"Athiya’s got extremely fine, subtle, and beautiful taste,” said Anamika Khanna. The fashion designer added, “I wanted to develop something special for her that was resonant with the fact that she was going to be the bride, but she was never going to be that bride for whom everything else takes over. She has a very strong personality, and I think she’s acutely aware of it."

The dress compliments Athiya’s personality

The designer further told the outlet that she created an “extremely fine piece of Chikankari,” along with golden-sewed embroidery. She added that the colour of old-rose and the barely older scheme of the embroidery adds a layer of subtlety to the dress.

It does not actively call for attention, she said, and yet Athiya Shetty wears it in all its glory. The designer added that Athiya Shetty is likely not going to get bored of the outfit for the next few years.

Anamika Khanna revealed that silks were used for her leading outfit, while silk organza was employed for her dupatta and veil. Anamika Khanna is also behind the cream-coloured sherwani worn by groom KL Rahul. The duo took to Instagram to post pictures from their wedding and posed in front of the paparazzi to showcase their iconic look as well.