KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Others Wish The Newlyweds

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23 in Mumbai. The couple shared a set of pictures from their dreamy wedding in an identical Instagram post on Monday evening. The couple's post was soon flooded with congratulatory wishes from their friends from the film industry. Actors Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan commented on the couple's post.

Actor Ananya Panday and singer Arman Malik too congratulated the newlyweds in the comments section.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Many congratulations to the beautiful couple. Lifetime of laughter and love."

"Congratulations", wrote Kartik, Ayushmann, Vicky, Karisma and Ananya. Rakul Preet Singh's comment read, "Congratulationsssss you two. togethernesses forever."

Kriti Sanon wrote, "Congratulations Athiyyyaaa! So so happy for you both! lots of love!!" Alia Bhatt dropped many red heart emojis. Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty also dropped a comment. He wrote, "Love you guys."

"Awwwww my Athuuuu! Congratulations baby girl!!! Nothing but love for you two," wrote Ileana D'Cruz.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari's comment read, "Athuuuuuuuu!!!! Congratulations you beauties…. Biggest hug and happiness forever to you both."

Others who commented are Siddhant Chaturvedi, Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Choudry, Esha Gupta and Shibani Dandekar.

Check out Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Instagram post below:

Earlier actors Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt took to their respective Instagram handles to congratulate Suniel Shetty and wish the newlyweds.

Check out their Instagram Stories below:

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul married on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in Mumbai. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding festivities began on January 21. The couple had an amazing sangeet night on January 22. Loud music and decked-up farmhouse were the highlights from the event.

The couple had a close-knit wedding with close friends and family members in attendance, according to Athiya's father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty.

The film actor also informed that the couple will mostly have their wedding reception post IPL, which will start on March 20 and end sometime in June.