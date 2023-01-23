KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Reception Post IPL, Confirms Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty on Monday confirmed that the wedding reception of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will be held "post IPL." Athiya and Rahul tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. After the marriage, Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty greeted the media stationed outside the wedding venue and distributed sweets to them.

Suniel Shetty also interacted with the paps and revealed that the wedding reception will be mostly held after the IPL. A pap asked "Reception kab hai", to which Suniel replied, "Definitely, I think post IPL ke baad ka plan hai." (We are planning the reception after the IPL.)

Suniel Shetty also spoke about 'officially' becoming a father-in-law. He said, "Shadi officially ho chuki hai, mai officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hu. I think law hatake sirf father theek hai, kyuki mere liye mera beta aa raha hai ghar pe aur agar yeh in-law ka chakkar hat jaye aur father hi rahe toh bahaut khooobsurat hai kyuki who part mai bahaut achi tarah se nibha paunga."

(The wedding is officially done. I have officially become a father-in-law. I think if we remove the 'in-law' part and keep it just father, it will be better. For me, my son is coming home, so if remove the in-law part, it's going to be beautiful because I can play that part better.)

Suniel Shetty also informed that Athiya and Rahul had a close-knit wedding with close friends and family members in attendance.

More on KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's relationship

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were reportedly in a relationship since 2019. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2021. The couple tied the knot on Monday January 23. Their wedding festivities began on January 21. Athiya and KL Rahul had a starry sangeet night on January 22.

IPL will reportedly begin on March 20 and will end sometime in June.