KL Rahul Birthday: Suniel Shetty Shares UNSEEN Wedding Photo To Wish His Son-in-law

KL Rahul is celebrating his birthday today (April 18). On the special occasion, his father-in-law and actor Suniel Shetty took to social media to wish him. Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty also wished him with a sweet post.

As the clock struck midnight, Suniel shared an unseen photo from KL Rahul and Athiya's wedding. In the photo, the Phir Hera Pheri actor can be seen welcoming the cricketer at his home on his wedding day. He is seen applying 'tilak' on his son-in-law's forehead. While Suniel opted for a powder pink kurta teamed with a dhoti, KL Rahul sported an ivory sherwani.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote, "Blessed to have you in our lives ...Happy birthday baba." @klrahul @athiyashetty." As soon as he shared the post, KL Rahul took to his comment section and dropped red heart and evil eye emoticons. He also reshared the post on his Instagram story. Take a look at the story below.

Ahan Shetty, his girlfriend Tania Shroff wish KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty's brother and actor Ahan Shetty wished his brother-in-law KL Rahul on his birthday. He took to his Instagram story and shared a photo wherein the duo can be seen smiling at the camera. They sported white and black outfits. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy birthday brother @klrahul." His longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Tania Shroff also wished KL Rahul in a cute way. She took to social media and shared a screenshot of their video call. In the snapshot, the cricketer's face is seen smeared with cake. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY." Take a look at the posts below:

Suniel Shetty manifested KL Rahul to be his son-in-law

During a media interaction, Suniel Shetty shared that he manifested KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage. He revealed that KL, a Mangalorean boy, comes from a place that is 3 km away from the actor's hometown. He called their pair a 'match made in heaven.'