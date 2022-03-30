KL Rahul Calls Suniel Shetty 'borderline Obsessed' With Cricket; 'We Have Arguments Too'

Cricketer KL Rahul, who is rumoured to be dating Suniel Shetty's daughter and actor Athiya Shetty, has shared that Suniel is not just a fan but is, in fact, 'borderline obsessed' with cricket. Recently, in an interview with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, the cricketer said, "He's (Suniel Shetty) not just a fan. He understands the game really well. He is borderline obsessed."

KL Rahul on Suniel Shetty's love for cricket

During a chat with Kapur, Rahul revealed that the two have also had their share of arguments about the game. He explained, "We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game. He tells me, 'You are not fit enough. You are getting injured. There's a reason for that. You are not eating healthy'. He's all about the healthy lifestyle, training."

The cricketer also added if Suniel can be so fit at 60, he has no reason to falter. "You look at him at 60-61. He’s as fit as anybody else. He can do it at 60, I don’t see why I can’t do it. I can’t find any reason. Rather I shouldn’t find any reason," he added.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty relationship

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for quite some time now. Initially, the couple refrained from confirming their relationship, however, last year on the special occasion of Athiya's birthday, Rahul openly confessed his love for the actor. Thereby making their relationship official via social media. Extending the birthday wish, Rahul hailed Athiya as her ‘heart’, leaving their fandom rejoicing. Ever since then the couple has often sent social media abuzz with their beaming chemistry. The pair also grabbed the spotlight during the premiere night of Ahan Shetty's debut movie, Tadap, as they walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet, making their first red carpet appearance.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Athiya was last seen on the silver screen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. Reportedly, she is next committed to featuring in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo. On the other hand, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Priyadarshan's directorial venture, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.