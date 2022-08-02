KL Rahul Has Hilarious Reaction As Athiya Shetty Steals His Hat; See Adorable Post

Celebrity couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for a while now. The couple has been stealing the limelight even before they made their relationship official on Instagram. From their romantic vacations to red carpet appearances, the two never fail to grab the attention of their fans. The duo often shares adorable pictures on social media and gets into fun Instagram banters, and another glimpse of it was KL Rahul's comment on Athiya Shetty's latest picture that won netizens' hearts.

Athiya Shetty, who enjoys a following of over 3.5 million on Instagram, often shares glimpses of her daily life with her fans. The Hero actor recently shared an adorable picture of herself wearing a blue hat that hid her eyes. Dressed in a blue T-shirt, she flaunted her hat and gave away a cute pose. While she did not mention anything in the caption other than an emoji, KL Rahul revealed that it was his hat. The cricketer reacted to the picture and called Athiya Shetty the "Cutest hat chor." He also added two red heart emojis along with his comment. Take a look:

The actor's picture also caught the attention of many of her friends in the film industry. While Sanjana Sanghi wrote, "Thas too cute (sic)," Anu Ranjan commented, "Awwwww huggy poooo (sic)." Athiya's father Suniel Shetty also dropped a series of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pictures

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are known to dish out couple goals. The actor often drops adorable pictures with her beau on Instagram and leaves her fans in awe of their bond. Last week, the actor shared a polaroid picture of her with her cricketer- boyfriend. In the photo, Shetty could be seen dressed in a green top while KL Rahul kept it simple in a white T-shirt. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "favourite one," to which KL Rahul reacted with a white heart emoji. Anushka Ranjan, Malavika Mohanan and many others sent love to the couple via the comment section.