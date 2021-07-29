KL Rahul Poses With Athiya Shetty In First Photo Together From England, See Pic

After keeping fans on their toes for long, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul were spotted together spending some quality time in England. After playing it coy for days, the first picture of the rumoured couple Athiya and KL Rahul has been shared online by Pratima Singh, the wife of cricketer Ishant Sharma. In the selfie, Athiya features alongside KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Pratima Singh, and Rajal Arora.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's first photograph from England together

In the picture with serene beauty in the background, Athiya can be seen all smiling while KL Rahul wraps his hand around Athiya’s shoulder as he pose for the selfie. Sharing the picture on social media, Pratima wrote, “Raho main unse mulakat ho gayi!” Last month, Athiya and Rahul featured in an ad, which also received a reaction from the actor’s father Suniel Shetty. Suniel dropped a black heart emoticon in the comment section of the post. Recently, he also tagged them as a “good-looking couple.”

Previously, Athiya and Rahul had hinted to fans that they are together in England after they met with the same friend, and posted pictures from the get-together on their respective social media platforms. She even turned photographer for Anushka Sharma as the duo enjoyed a day out in the beautiful lanes of the country. Anushka had shared a series of photos and credited Athiya as the photographer. Anushka Sharma has accompanied her husband Virat Kohli along with their daughter Vamika to the United Kingdom where Team India has been stationed for their cricket series.

Athiya and KL Rahul’s relationship has been in the news for the past few days since Suniel Shetty and then KL Rahul posted pictures with Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty. Suniel also seemed to have confirmed their relationship in a media interview, stating that they were a "good-looking couple." The Hero star then posted a snap from England, that hinted that she too perhaps was with the Karnataka batsman. This was amid reports that KL Rahul listed the actress as his partner for the upcoming Test series against England.

IMAGE: ATHIYASHETTY/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.