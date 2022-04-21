'Knocked It Out Of The Park': Mira Rajput Lauds Hubby Shahid Kapoor Post Watching 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his film, Jersey which is set to release in theatres tomorrow, April 22. His wife Mira Rajput, has now shared a photo from the film and expressed her admiration for her actor husband.

While talking to her on Instagram, Mira shared a picture from the film where Shahid can be seen standing at the backdrop of the stadium ground. She wrote on the picture, “You are magic @ shahidkapoor. It’s been a long journey till the end of this ‘Test’, every innings brought a new twist. But you knocked it out of the park!” In the below, she added, “It's time. @jerseythefilm.”

Mira Rajput’s post comes a day after a special screening was organised in Mumbai on April 20 by the makers of the film which was attended by the actor’s wife, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. Other celebs from the film industry also attended the film screening including Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and many more.

Mira, in the last couple of days, has been seen giving a shootout to her husband for his much-awaited film. Recently, Mira visited the sets of Jersey and shared a couple of pictures on social media of how their kids had some fun there.

Mira Rajput visits 'Jersey' sets, shares BTS clips of hubby & kids

Mira Rajput shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos of her children playing on the sets of Shahid Kapoor's film, Jersey, on her Instagram stories. In between intervals, Mira, the kids, and the Udta Punjab star were seen playing on the field.

Mira was seen standing in the field with her little munchkin Zain, who is inspecting Shahid's sports equipment, which includes batting pads, helmets, and other items. Rajput wore a white sweater with black slacks and black knee-length boots, while Zain wore a winter outfit as well. She captioned the first shot she posted on the photo-blogging site, "While papa was shooting."

More about 'Jersey'

Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, tells the story of a sportsman who decides to pursue his passion while juggling his rocky relationship as a father and spouse. Other notable actors in the film include Pankaj Kapur as Madhav Sharma, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar as Kittu, Shishir Sharma as Atul, Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergil, Rudrashish Majumdar as Rudra Juneja, Rituraj Singh, and others, in addition to Shahid and Mrunal Thakur.

Jersey was intended to hit theatres on April 14 alongside Yash's KGF 2, but it became stuck in legal limbo after a writer named Rupesh Jaiswal filed a stay of execution petition in the Bombay High Court. Jaiswal had claimed ownership of the film's script, narrative, and premise. However, according to a report by Bar & Bench, the Bombay High Court dismissed the stay on the film, deciding in favour of Jersey.



