Know All About 'Kaal' Movie Shooting Locations And Other Details Of The Supernatural Drama

Kaal is a supernatural film that explores the unknown horrors and suspense of a group of researchers who are trying to fight supernatural beasts within a forest. Actors like Ajay Devgan, Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham, and Lara Dutta play a crucial role in Kaal. The film has been shot throughout a forest, a lot of people often wonder what is the Kaal movie shooting location. Here's everything you need to know about the shooting location of Kaal movie.

Kaal movie shooting location

As Lara Dutta had revealed to Rediff.com, Kaal is shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand. The national park is quite known for its tiger population which was used as a background for the plot of the movie. Jim Corbett National Park is one of the oldest national parks in India.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Kaal

About the cast of Kaal

The film had one of the great ensembles of the cast like Ajay Devgan, Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Parmeet Sethi, Vishal Malhotra, and Kushal Punjabi. Vineet Sharma and Daya Shankar Pandey also played titular roles in the film. Shahrukh Khan and Malaika Arora Khan also had a special cameo in a song of the film.

About the plot of Kaal

Many foreign tourists were getting killed in Corbett National Park in India, it is to believe that this is the work of man-eating tiger. National Geographic sends their correspondent Krish Thapar to investigate the matter closely with his wife. A group of young people Dev, Ishika, Sajid, and Vishal have planned a hunting trip in the jungle. Both the groups meet in the jungle and decide to travel the jungle together. After a while, they get trapped by the tigers and have no way to escape. However, a local man Kali Pratap Singh arrives and saves them. But, things start turning dreadful when every one of them slowly starts getting killed.

About Ajay Devgan

Kaal was the third villainous role of Ajay Devgan after successful films like Deewangee which was released in 2002 and Khakee which was released in 2004. After playing a villain in such films, Ajay Devgan switched to playing roles for comedy films like Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, All the Best, and Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge. Ajay Devgan has received National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie Zakhm

Image Credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Kaal

