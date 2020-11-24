Know Celina Jaitly's Net Worth As The 'No Entry' Star Rings In Her Birthday

Celina Jaitly was crowned as Miss India 2001 and was the 4th runner-up at Miss Universe in the same year. She kick-started her acting career with her debut in the 2003 movie, Janasheen. Ever since then, she has been a part of several movies in Bollywood and the South industry. On her birthday, here's a look at Celina Jaitly's net worth and career graph details.

Celina Jaitly's net worth

As reported by woodgram.com, Celina Jaitly's net worth is approximately Rs 17 crore ($2.3 million). Her income is apprehensive of her appearances in movies and brand endorsements. Celina was born in Kabul, Afghanistan to a Punjabi Hindu father, Colonel V.K. Jaitly and an Afghan Hindu mother, Meeta, who was a nurse in the Indian Army. Most of her childhood was spent in different locations due to her father being transferred to cities and towns all over India, stated the report. After graduation, Celina worked in a cell phone company and then began her modelling and acting career.

Celina Jaitly's career

After Janasheen, she was seen in back-to-back movies like Khel – No Ordinary Game, Suryam, Silsiilay, Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, Zinda and others. Celina's notable work is in movies like No Entry, Tom, Dick, and Harry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Red: The Dark Side. She was last seen in the film, Will You Marry Me? alongside Mugdha Godse.

In 2020, Jaitly made her digital debut with ZEE5's short film, Season’s Greetings, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, alongside an ensemble cast of Lillete Dubey, Azhar Khan, Shree Ghatak. Sharing a glimpse from the same, Celina wrote, "PRESENTING all the beautiful women of SEASONS GREETINGS. A TRIBUTE TO RITUPORNO GHOSH in black & white in the song SAJINI SAJINI."

As the actor turned 39 on November 24, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Many took to Instagram and penned sweet notes for her. "Happiest Birthday to one of the most special persons in my life. May all the joy you have spread around come back to you a hundredfold. God bless You," read a tweet.

Happy birthday @CelinaJaitly greetings and best wishes.. stay safe and healthy 🎂 🎉 🥳#CelinaJaitley pic.twitter.com/AHVHzay9gr — Dr. Rajendra Kumawat (@DrRajKumawat) November 24, 2020

