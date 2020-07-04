Know The Net Worth Of Urvashi Rautela & Gautam As Their 'wedding Pics' Go Viral

Virgin Bhanupriya has been one of the most awaited films of Urvashi Rautela this year. The trailer of the film dropped recently and fans are intrigued to watch the film. Moreover, the two recently made it to news as pictures of their wedding started circulating on social media. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of Virgin Bhanupriya.

Virgin Bhanupriya cast's net worth

Urvashi Rautela's net worth

Urvashi Rautela is playing the lead role in the film, Virgin Bhanupriya. According to a leading media portal, Urvashi Rautela’s net worth is around $4 million. This, when converted to INR, is over Rs 29 crores.

Reportedly, her primary source of income is her acting career, modelling projects and brand endorsements. She has been the showstopper for fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil. The actor lives a lavish lifestyle and reportedly owns a Harley Davidson and a Mercedes.

Gautam Gulati's net worth

Gautam Gulati is playing a pivotal role in the film Virgin Bhanupriya. According to a media portal, Gautam Gulati’s net worth is around Rs 7 crores. The actor gets money from brand endorsements and by appearing for events.

He started his acting career with Kahaani Humaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, in which he played the role of Duryodhan. After that, he went on to appear in many shows, web series and music videos. The actor has won the Bigg Boss season 8

Did Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati get married?

Former Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Gulati took to his social media handles and shared wedding pictures with Urvashi Rautela. In the pictures, Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati seem to be getting married as Urvashi is clad in a red bridal lehenga and Gautam is wearing a sherwani and is dressed like a groom. Though the pictures left the fans shocked, the pictures were not from their wedding.

The photo shared by the actor and that has been doing the rounds on social media, is a still from his upcoming film. Virgin Bhanupriya is a film which will feature Gautam Gulati and Urvashi Rautela as a couple. Check out the picture below.

About Virgin Bhanupriya

The upcoming Hindi comedy Virgin Bhanupriya is helmed by Ajay Lohan and is being produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal. Virgin Bhanupriya cast features Urvashi Rautela in the leading role with Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla in pivotal roles. The family comedy explores the relationship between youngsters and their families. Virgin Bhanupriya will be released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on July 16, 2020.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

