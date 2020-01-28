Kobe Bryant Left Out Of Grammys 'In Memoriam' Tribute Segment; Fans Upset

January 26, 2020, was a very sad day for the world of basketball as Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna were lost in a helicopter crash. On this same day, the 62nd Grammy awards were also conducted. As the crash happened a few hours before the awards show, the fans were expecting that Kobe Bryant will also be seen in the 'Grammys In Memoriam' segment. Fans were expecting this as this segment of the award show honours singers and music industry professionals who have passed away. But this was not the case and fans are unhappy as Kobe Bryant was not a part of the Memoriam.

Kobe Bryant left out of Grammy's In Memoriam tribute segment; fans feel sad

Besides being a five-time Los Angeles Lakers champion, Kobe Bryant was a once a singer too. He was signed on by Sony Records for rapping in the late 90s. Fans did not forget the fact and were seen torn down when Kobe was not seen in the Memoriam. As Kobe was not a part of the video, fans were sad and took to Twitter to rant about it. Take a look.

Take a look at what fans had to say about it:

Grammys for real didn’t include Kobe in the “In Memoriam” segment. You had people who didn’t sing a lick of music but were in the industry but sure let’s forget bout this bit. Cancel the whole damn thing. Don’t @ me. https://t.co/mBQWYxhSej — Jaklyn (@Jaks_xoxo) January 27, 2020

Much to fans' shock and disappointment, neither a photo or video of Kobe Bryant was added to the 2020 Grammy Awards' In Memoriam segment. The award show was held just hours after the NBA star's fatal helicopter crash.https://t.co/3eoi7kobSs — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) January 27, 2020

The Grammys In Memoriam Tribute Misspelled And Omitted Names -

More so than many other years, last night’s Grammy Awards spent a lot of time remembering those we lost. Kobe Bryant was honored at the Staples Center following his surprise death, and tributes were made to Nips... — elementarty (@elementartyy) January 27, 2020

The Grammy's better put Kobe in their in memoriam tribute tonight. — Kasra Estedadi (@KasraEstedadi) January 26, 2020

(Image courtesy: Kobe Bryant Instagram)

