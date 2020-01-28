The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kobe Bryant Left Out Of Grammys 'In Memoriam' Tribute Segment; Fans Upset

Bollywood News

Kobe Bryant was left out of Grammys In Memoriam tribute segment. Take a look at what one of the fans had to say about Grammy leaving Kobe out of Memoriam.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
kobe bryant

January 26, 2020, was a very sad day for the world of basketball as Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna were lost in a helicopter crash. On this same day, the 62nd Grammy awards were also conducted. As the crash happened a few hours before the awards show, the fans were expecting that Kobe Bryant will also be seen in the 'Grammys In Memoriam' segment. Fans were expecting this as this segment of the award show honours singers and music industry professionals who have passed away. But this was not the case and fans are unhappy as Kobe Bryant was not a part of the Memoriam.

Read Also| Kobe Bryant Death: Conor McGregor Leads UFC Tributes For Lakers Legend After Tragedy

Kobe Bryant left out of Grammy's In Memoriam tribute segment; fans feel sad

Besides being a five-time Los Angeles Lakers champion, Kobe Bryant was a once a singer too. He was signed on by Sony Records for rapping in the late 90s. Fans did not forget the fact and were seen torn down when Kobe was not seen in the Memoriam. As Kobe was not a part of the video, fans were sad and took to Twitter to rant about it. Take a look.

Read Also| Kobe Bryant Opens Up On Ultimate Dream Of 'inspiring Children' In Final-ever Interview

Take a look at what fans had to say about it:

Read Also| Kobe Bryant And His Daughter Gianna Shared A Special Bond Over Their Love For Basketball

Read Also| How Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Restored Their Incredible Friendship After Long Feud

(Image courtesy: Kobe Bryant Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR ON SHARJEEL IMAM ARRES
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
NITISH SLAMS KISHOR
DIA REPLIES TO TROLLS OVER VIDEO
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA