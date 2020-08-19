Koena Mitra Mourns Nishikant Kamat's Demise, Says 'cruel 2020 Doesn't Stop Stabbing'

Koena Mitra recently took to Twitter to express her thoughts over Nishikant Kamat's demise. The actor mentioned that the year 2020 was quiet a 'cruel' one and also added a picture with the post that had the director next to Irrfan Khan. Many fans also responded to her tweet. Take a look at her tweet and fans' reaction on the same.

Koena Mitra mourns Nishikant's death

Koena Mitra recently took to her Instagram to post a picture of Irrfan Khan next to late director Nishikant Kamat. Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday after battling Liver Cirrhosis. Koena mentioned, "Cruel 2020 just doesn’t stop stabbing. #NishikantKamath #irfankhan #RIP" (sic).

Many fans also responded to her tweet. Most of them also expressed how sad the news made them too. One fan wrote, "Really Most saddest, most negative this year becoming. I think it's testing time for all of us" (sic). Another fan mentioned, "RIP Terrible Year" (sic). Take a look at fans' reaction to the post:

Really Most saddest, most negative this year becoming. I think it's testing time for all of us. — Shashikant (@Shashik72976035) August 18, 2020

RIP 😢

Terrible Year ☹️ — 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒂🦋 (@Monica_MJ_) August 18, 2020

Nishikant Kamat's Demise

Nishikant Kamat was a renowned filmmaker. He made his debut with the film Dombivali Fast which garnered him massive popularity. After that, he made films like Madaari, Fugay, Daddy, Julie 2, Bhavesh Joshi, and many more. One of his most famous films was Drishyam.

Since his demise on Monday, many celebrities have come forward to pay their tribute to the late director. These celebrities included Ajay Devgn. John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon, Koenea Mitra, and many more. Even fans have come online on Twitter to commemorate the late director.

Many fans mentioned how sad they felt on Twitter. One of them mentioned, "Indian Cinema Lost a humble storyteller, Rest in Peace Sir Nishikant Kamat" (sic) while another fan wrote, "#NishikantKamat “Drishyam “is a movie which explained anticipation ability for all possible hurdles & its solutions to successfully execute a project, Madaari of Indian Movie Nishikant Kamat Indian filmmaker is immortal with such movies." (sic). Take a look:

Indian Cinema Lost a humble storyteller, Rest in Peace Sir Nishikant Kamat #NishikantKamat pic.twitter.com/ma5d0aHl2U — kashyap mori (@kashyap_mori) August 19, 2020

Sir your direction was beyond perfect. Gone too soon. You and Irfan sir created a magic in Madaari. Rest in peace #NishikantKamat sir pic.twitter.com/MW8xBkxU6n — Gourav Jain🇮🇳🙏 (@iJainGourav) August 18, 2020

#NishikantKamat “Drishyam “is a movie which explained anticipation ability for all possible hurdles & its solutions to successfully execute a project, Madaari of Indian Movie Nishikant Kamat Indian filmmaker is immortal with such movies. pic.twitter.com/72l0juYHR8 — satyendra soni (@soni_saty) August 18, 2020

