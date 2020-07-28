Koena Mitra Slams Mukesh Bhatt For His 'gross Statement' Comparing SSR To Parveen Babi

After Mumbai Police summoned Mahesh Bhatt in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Apna Sapna Money Money fame, Koena Mitra slammed brother Mukesh Bhatt for his 'gross' statement. In an interview with an online portal, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant criticised Mukesh for what he said right after the Chhichhore actor's demise. Known for speaking her mind, Koena mentioned how the director-producer compared Sushant to late Parveen Babi and expressed saying he should also be interrogated for his blatant statements about the late actor.

Koena Mitra slams Mukesh Bhatt for his 'gross statement'

During her interview with the portal, Koena voiced her opinion about Mukesh Bhatt's 'Parveen Babi statement', and suggested Mumbai police find out if he tried to help Sushant after knowing his struggle with depression. Koena said that she wants to know why Mukesh hasn't been summoned yet and why police aren't questioning him. She also raised questions like how did he know that SSR was going through depression and if he knew it, then why didn't he help him. She expressed saying it was such a gross statement wherein he called Sushant the next Parveen Babi.

Furthermore, the Heyy Babyy actor stated that she feels Mumbai Police is ignoring a lot of aspects in SSR’s mysterious death. She added saying a lot of people can see several aspects in this case but the Mumbai Police has not summoned a lot those people yet, who should also be interrogated. The 36-year-old also called out the favouritism and groupism in the film industry as she said that if anyone from the industry tries to be vocal about it, then they are shut down. She further claimed that the root cause of it is all the coward people who turn "chamchas".

Later, Koena spoke about how a lot of people fear failure and struggle by dreaming of overnight success. She feels that such people live in an imaginary world and are the 'chelas' and followers who create such mafias in the industry. She concluded saying, according to her, nobody should bow down to anyone while no one has the license to decide anyone's fate either.

(Image credit: Koena Mitra FC, Mukesh Bhatt and Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram)

