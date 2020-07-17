Koena Mitra Takes Legal Action Against Impostor Account On IG, Asks Fans To Report It

Koena Mitra recently had to take legal action against a fake account on Instagram that was impersonating her. The account has more than 35 thousand followers and has her name and photos. Read ahead to know what Koena did and more about the imposter account.

Not on Instagram

Koena Mitra recently filed an FIR against a fake Instagram account that is trying to imitate her. Even though the account hasn't got a verified tick, it still has more than 35 thousand followers. The star is not an active user on Instagram. She also gave an interview with a media portal where she mentioned how she had come across the profile on Instagram that claimed to be her.

Koena said that she only communicated with her fans on Twitter and that the account she had come across was a fake one and definitely not hers. She explained that since December, she had been getting many requests from her followers to join Instagram but she wasn't really willing to. But last month, Koena thought about opening one as the lockdown was implemented and she had a lot of free time.

Koena felt that as everyone was active on the social media platform, she could join as well. But then the star found that there was a fake account on Instagram that was being run with her name and also had many followers. Koena then revealed to the portal that as she tried to open a new account, the imposter reported her account for being the fake one. This led her to file a complaint against the imposter with the cybercrime department.

She mentioned that the imposter account also had an e-mail id mentioned and that she would like the police to take strict action against the person running the fake account. Koena had also tweeted out earlier to her fans to report the fake account on Instagram. She wrote - Guys, please report this account if you can. Thanks

Guys, please report this account if you can. Thanks pic.twitter.com/GsN6XNS0p6 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 4, 2020

Koena also found out that there was a fake YouTube account as well that was posting vulgar content about her. Some fan mentioned that both the accounts could have been run by the same person who could be a big fan and that an FIR was a very strict move. She wrote- You think it's a fan club? You mean Fans can upload shady pics and videos in my name? These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, Bio etc. If this isn't crime then what is?. See the tweet:

You think it's a fan club? You mean Fans can upload shady pics and videos in my name?

These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, Bio etc. If this isn't crime then what is? https://t.co/QBUCIXGE9L pic.twitter.com/XGmpi7b3S8 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 17, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Koena Mitra's Twitter

