Koena Mitra On Adult Comedies: "Can't Promote Films With Double Meaning"

Model-turned-actor Koena Mitra has been a part of the film industry for more than 17 years. After taking a hiatus from the industry for four years, she appeared on the reality television show Bigg Boss 13. Now, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Koena recalled the time when she was offered only adult comedies a few years ago.

Koena Mitra’s take on adult comedies

During the interaction, Koena Mitra said that there was a course of time when she was offered every adult comedy movie. Koena added that all the movies featuring adult comedy that released amid 2016-2018 were first offered to her. Talking about the same, Koena said that she doesn’t see herself on the poster of an adult comedy film.

ALSO READ| Koena Mitra Slams Mukesh Bhatt For His 'gross Statement' Comparing SSR To Parveen Babi

She further added that she will not be able to promote a movie that has double meaning dialogues and at the same time invite her family for her movie premiere. According to Koena, as an artist, if she is doing something, her fans and family should feel proud of her. She also doesn’t want to regret or feel embarrassed about her work when she turns old because every step she takes will be a part of her showreel.

ALSO READ| Koena Mitra Comes Out In Support Of Kangana Ranaut, Alleges That There Is 'Goondagardi'

Later, Koena also spoke about her being selective while choosing projects. The O Saki Saki actor reportedly said that she gets angry when filmmakers offer her similar roles. She expects creativity from people and wants them to experiment and surprise the audience. According to her, writers at times should surprise actors too. They should create characters that are challenging for actors and viewers should find them refreshing, said Koena.

ALSO READ| Koena Mitra Takes Legal Action Against Impostor Account On IG, Asks Fans To Report It

While talking about her hiatus from the industry, the actor said that she is a moody person when it comes to her profession. Koena reportedly said that she does everything from her heart. She reportedly likes exploring new things and will be a learner always. When it comes to creativity, it should be fun, she mentioned. While concluding her interaction, she expressed that she never follows patterns that are laid by others.

ALSO READ| Saroj Khan's Death: Urmila Matondkar, Koena Mitra And Others Pay Tribute

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.