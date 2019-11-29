Kohinoor Is Bomb, Say Audience Reacting To Artist Divine's First Album

The underground hip-hop scene in India has been most talked about for quite a time now and it is only increasing. One of the most popular names in the Indian hip-hop is Divine. The artist has a huge fan base. He recently dropped his first Long Play (LP) album, named Kohinoor. The LP consists of eight songs, one of which is and Skit with international artist Nas. There are many other artists two in the songs from the album. Read to know the audience reaction on his album.
Also Read | Divine's Kohinoor Album Launch Is All Set To Take Place In Mumbai
Also Read | Ranveer Singh: How The Actor Is Making Rap Music Commercial In India
@VivianDivine kuch alag banaya hai tune. I have not heard something like this coming out from India. Bhai tera flow international hai. Ise kehte hai rap. Kadak lyrics. Faad dia. Kudos to you man #Kohinoor— Abhishek Pandey (@aabhishek_P) October 23, 2019
DIVINE aka Vivian.— Tadam Gyadu (@pencildudetadam) November 9, 2019
Loved his latest album #Kohinoor so much that I couldn't help but draw this.@VivianDivine this one is dedicated to your passion and Hardwork. Keep inspiring us! 🔥🔥🔥#vivianfernandez #divine #Kohinoor #gullygang #hindihiphop #fanart pic.twitter.com/3jZvQd2Drs
With #ChalBombay, @VivianakaDivine basically tells us how wrongly we have been doing the romantic songs until now.#Kohinoor 🔥— Anurag Chogtu (@aNURAGcHOGTU) October 18, 2019
.@sidsriram + @VivianDivine = 🔥🔥🔥#TooHype How amazing this is!! 😍— Srujana (@iamsrj19) October 16, 2019
Just can't stop listening to it.. The whole album is on loop❤️#Kohinoor pic.twitter.com/kfLBi32iZU
Also Read | Raftaar Says He Went From Being A Salesperson To A Rapper With Dad's Help
I love your beautiful, timeless, sacred, unique style of music and it is truly a blessing that you have given to the world, to us. How one man can produce such wonderful, soul-healing music is undoubtedly the gift of God. Hatke hai boss 💎 #Kohinoor is historically lit 🔥❤— IMoonFlora (@MOON_muskaan) October 16, 2019
Angaar hai! Bahut hard bahut hard! KOHINOOR is bomb! 💣— Harshil Bhatt (@writerharshil) October 15, 2019
Chal bombay and Remand on repeat! @VivianDivine
Obsessed with #ChalBombay— Pooja (@missbabblehead) October 15, 2019
Kohinoor album is LIT. ⚡@VivianDivine 💞
@VivianDivine One of the best rap albums I have heard in recent times. Each song has a different vibe to it. One of the most anticipated albums, and you did full justice to it!! Drop more such dope raps in the coming days well!! #kohinoor #desirap @MassAppealRecs @UMG— DEBTANU GOSWAMI (@TheDebtanu) October 14, 2019
Also Read | Rapper Jay Z Files Lawsuit Against Australian Retailer Company For Violating Copyrights
Thank you @VivianDivine for making the ride 🚗 to work and home seem bearable! The album can lift up any one! Thank you ❤️ 💎 #kohinoor— Hahaakar (@aakarcr) October 11, 2019
Okay so @VivianDivine 's Kohinoor slaps really hard. The entire album is really tight. New benchmark is set and I'm not sure if anyone can top this, atleast for now.— P101 (@Punxster101) October 10, 2019
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.