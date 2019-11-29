The Debate
The Debate
Kohinoor Is Bomb, Say Audience Reacting To Artist Divine's First Album

Bollywood News

Kohinoor is the first album by popular Indian artist Divine. The album contests of eight songs and features various artists. Read to know fan reactions on it

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
kohinoor

The underground hip-hop scene in India has been most talked about for quite a time now and it is only increasing. One of the most popular names in the Indian hip-hop is Divine. The artist has a huge fan base. He recently dropped his first Long Play (LP) album, named Kohinoor. The LP consists of eight songs, one of which is and Skit with international artist Nas. There are many other artists two in the songs from the album. Read to know the audience reaction on his album.

Songs in the album

  • Kohinoor
  • Wallah
  • Gandhi Money
  • Nas Interlude (Skit)
  • Vibe Hai
  • Chal Bombay
  • Remand
  • Too Hype

Kohinoor album review

 

 

 

 


