Kohinoor Is Bomb, Say Audience Reacting To Artist Divine's First Album

The underground hip-hop scene in India has been most talked about for quite a time now and it is only increasing. One of the most popular names in the Indian hip-hop is Divine. The artist has a huge fan base. He recently dropped his first Long Play (LP) album, named Kohinoor. The LP consists of eight songs, one of which is and Skit with international artist Nas. There are many other artists two in the songs from the album. Read to know the audience reaction on his album.

Songs in the album

Kohinoor

Wallah

Gandhi Money

Nas Interlude (Skit)

Vibe Hai

Chal Bombay

Remand

Too Hype

Kohinoor album review

@VivianDivine kuch alag banaya hai tune. I have not heard something like this coming out from India. Bhai tera flow international hai. Ise kehte hai rap. Kadak lyrics. Faad dia. Kudos to you man #Kohinoor — Abhishek Pandey (@aabhishek_P) October 23, 2019

With #ChalBombay, @VivianakaDivine basically tells us how wrongly we have been doing the romantic songs until now.#Kohinoor 🔥 — Anurag Chogtu (@aNURAGcHOGTU) October 18, 2019



I love your beautiful, timeless, sacred, unique style of music and it is truly a blessing that you have given to the world, to us. How one man can produce such wonderful, soul-healing music is undoubtedly the gift of God. Hatke hai boss 💎 #Kohinoor is historically lit 🔥❤ — IMoonFlora (@MOON_muskaan) October 16, 2019

Angaar hai! Bahut hard bahut hard! KOHINOOR is bomb! 💣

Chal bombay and Remand on repeat! @VivianDivine — Harshil Bhatt (@writerharshil) October 15, 2019

@VivianDivine One of the best rap albums I have heard in recent times. Each song has a different vibe to it. One of the most anticipated albums, and you did full justice to it!! Drop more such dope raps in the coming days well!! #kohinoor #desirap @MassAppealRecs @UMG — DEBTANU GOSWAMI (@TheDebtanu) October 14, 2019

Thank you @VivianDivine for making the ride 🚗 to work and home seem bearable! The album can lift up any one! Thank you ❤️ 💎 #kohinoor — Hahaakar (@aakarcr) October 11, 2019

Okay so @VivianDivine 's Kohinoor slaps really hard. The entire album is really tight. New benchmark is set and I'm not sure if anyone can top this, atleast for now. — P101 (@Punxster101) October 10, 2019

