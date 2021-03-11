'Koi Jaane Na' Cast Has Kunal Kapoor, Amyra Dastur With A Peppy Dance Number

From the writer of Swades, Amin Hajee is back with an exciting suspense-thriller, Koi Jaane Na which will be released on April 2. The official teaser of the film was released in the month of February that had the fans anticipating Amin's upcoming movie. The impressive Koi Jaane Na cast has already managed to create a buzz for the movie.

On March 10, a song featuring Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam was released on YouTube named Har Funn Maula. Aamir Khan posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram dedicated to Amin Hajee to wish him luck for Koi Jaane Na. Koi Jaane Na movie's cast includes a number of promising actors. Let's take a look at the cast of Koi Jaane Na.

Koi Jaane Na cast

Kunal Kapoor

The 43-year-old actor will be seen playing the role of the protagonist in Amin Hajee's new movie Koi Jaane Na. Kunal Kapoor entered the film industry through theatre and made his Bollywood debut in the movie Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities in 2004 opposite Tabu. His role in Rang De Basanti in 2006 won him acclamation from the critics and the Indian audience. He has since starred in movies like Aaja Nachle, Welcome to Sajjanpur, and Noblemen.

Amyra Dastur

Joining the main cast of Koi Jaane Na is the 27-year-old actress from Issaq. Amyra Dastur started her acting career through modeling after which she starred in Mr. X opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2015. Amyra also has an international film in her bag after working alongside Jackie Chan in the movie Kung Fu Yoga.

Neha Mahajan

The 30-year-old actress is known for her work in Hindi, English and Marathi, and South Indian films. She made her Hollywood debut from the movie Midnight's Children in 2012. Since then, Neha has starred in several films varying in languages such as Nilkanth Master, The Painted House, One Way Ticket, and Simmba.

Ashwini Kalsekar

The veteran actress has worked in Marathi and Hindi cinemas as well as television. The 51-year-old actress has covered all genres of acting in her career from negative roles to comedic roles. Her work in movies like Golmaal 3, All The Best: Fun Begins, Dongari Ka Raja, and Andhadhun has contributed to her success in the industry.

Karim Hajee

Karim Hajee will be seen playing a supportive role in Amin Hajee's Koi Jaane Na. The 53-year-old actor is known for his work in movies like Jodhaa Akbar, Drishyam, and PK. Karim Hajee is Amin Hajee's twin brother.