Koi Jaane Na's Song Ishq Karo Dil Se Can Be The New Summer Anthem; Check Review

Koi Jaane Na is an upcoming psychological thriller starring Rang De Basanti actor Kunal Kapoor and model Amyra Dastur and will be directed by Amin Hajee. Koi Jaane Na's song Ishq Karo Dil Se was recently released and fans are loving the new song. The song has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and the lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar while the music has been composed by Amaal Malik. Initially, Koi Jaane Na's release date was going to be March 26, but now the movie is set for a theatrical release on April 6, 2021.

Koi Jaane Na's Song 'Ishq Karo Dil Se' review

Koi Jaane Na's song Ishq Karo Dil Se is an upbeat track sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics of the song written by Kumaar motivate listeners to live their lives to the fullest and to live in the moment as one never knows when they will get the moment again. The lyrics also encourage them to love with all their hearts. The beats and the music of the song are catchy and will get all the listeners to sway their heads and tap their feet to the song. The video features the main leads of the movie that is Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur on a road trip. Amyra is seen moving to the beats of the song in the video and is also seen showing her quirky side. Kunal Kapoor, on the other hand, portrays a more sombre character as he drives the car. The song has very catchy and appealing music which will make Koi Jaane Na's Song 'Ishq Karo Dil Se' an upcoming summer anthem.

Viewers are also treated to beautiful scenes of mountains as the actors in the video are seen on a road trip. The video shows the different personality of both characters. There are many scenes in the video in which Kunal Kapoor is seen admiring Amyra Dastur's quirky behaviour.

Aamir Khan's cameo in Koi Jaane Na

Aamir Khan will be seen making a cameo in Amin Hajee's movie Koi Jaane Na. Aamir Khan and Amin Hajee are close friends and the duo has worked together before in the movie Lagaan. Aamir will be seen in Koi Jaane Na's song titled Har Funn Maula along with Elli Avram. Aamir took to Instagram to share a photo of himself from the music video. While sharing the photo, he penned down a long note for his friend Amin Hajee and wrote that he wishes him the very best for his movie and that Amin has come a long way from Lagaan.