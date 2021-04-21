Kolaveri Di Fame Anirudh Ravichander Likely To Make His Bollywood Debut

Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander became a national sensation after composing the famous Why This Kolaveri Di song. The song was written and sung by South Indian star Dhanush for the 2012 Tamil psychological film 3. The song was officially released on November 16, 2011, emerging as an instant hit, and went on to become the most searched YouTube video in India and Internet phenomenon in Asia at the time. Now, Ravichander will be making his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai's project.

Anirudh Ravichander to make Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai?

As per reports by various publications, Aanand L Rai has likely joined hands with the award-winning music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Ravichander made his Hindi film debut with Bejor Nambiar's film David in 2013 alongside music composers Mikey McCleary, Remo Fernandes, Prashant Pillai, Modern Mafia, Bramfatura, and Dub Sharma. Hence, the film with Anand L Rai will mark his debut as a solo music composer. The talks have been initiated between the filmmaker and music composer and an official announcement would be out very soon. However, there’s still no clarity on which film he is onboard. Interestingly Anand L Rai also produced Dhanush's debut Bollywood film Raanjhana in 2013.

A look at Anirudh Ravichander's songs

After the success of Why This Kolaveri Di, filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss signed him to compose music for Kaththi in 2014 starring Vijay. The soundtrack for the film became Anirudh's highest-profile soundtrack at the time which included the viral hit 'Selfie Pulla'. He received critical acclaim for his work in Vijay Sethupathu starrer Naanum Rowdydhan and he went on to win several awards including Best Music Director and Best Male Playback Singer at 5th South Indian International Movie Awards, Best Music Director at Cinema Express awards, and many others. In 2016 he featured with the American artist Diplo on the remix of Major Lazer's hit single Cold Water.

In 2017 he composed music for Fahadh Faasil's Velaikaran and he bagged Edison Award for Best music director and Vijay Award for Best Male Playback Singer for his work. He composed music for Rajnikanth's blockbuster movie Petta in 2019 which is now his highest-profile soundtrack and he went on to win Best Music Director at Zee Cine Awards. At present, he is working in a handful of South Indian films including Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Dhanush's 44th film D44 and Vijay's Thalapathy65.

