Konkana Sen Sharma's Film To Sayani Gupta's Project; Here's Bandra Film Festival's Line Up

A number of interesting films have been lined up for this year's Bandra Film Festival on the occasion of International Women's Day. Several women directors and filmmakers have come forward with new releases that shed light on various subjects in their films. A total of four films with women directors have been lined up for this year's International Women's Day Bandra Film Festival. The line up includes works from Konkana Sen Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Kamal Moolwani, Nina Paley, and others.

Bandra Film Festival's line up

Four films are scheduled to release at the Bandra Film Festival on 8th March, International Women's Day. The films include Amu starring Konkana Sen Sharma; the movie has been directed by Shonali Bose. Another film to look out for is Leeches directed by Payal Sethi which stars Sayani Gupta in the lead role. Neem Jamun is a film that will see Bhagwant Kaur Minhas in the leading role with Kamal Moolwani directing the film. Further on, a film named Sita Sings the Blues too will be released; Nina Paley has directed this film in which the legendary Jazz singer Annette Hanshaw lends her voice to the character of Sita.

Roger Ebert spoke about Sita Sings the Blues and said that it is an epic Indian tale of Ramayana set to the 1920s jazz vocals of Annette Hanshaw. The writer recalled being enchanted as he began watching the film. He remarked saying that he was smiling as he watched the story unfold before him. He then said that the story is astonishingly original and brings together flour separate elements by combining them into one whimsical chord. The writer also praised the animation, that was used to tell the story and thus spoke highly of the film in general.

Each film has a different narrative from the other with an underlying factor in empowering women through their works. The films showcase the fact that women inherently possess but often undermine their capabilities due to archaic conditioning and societal obligations. Hence the movies are curated in a perfect way to let women release their inner potential and thus make them feel powerful in their own special way.

