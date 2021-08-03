Konkana Sensharma Shares A 'paw-dorable' Post Of Her Pet Pepita, Netizens Are In Awe

Konkana SenSharma is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry best known for some of her iconic movies namely Page 3, Omkara, Wake Up Sid, Goynar Baksho and others. As the actor recently gave a sneak peek at the graduation ceremony of her beloved pet, Pepita, she appreciated the efforts of the pet service provider who trained it.

Konkana SenSharma gets delighted as her pet graduates

Konkana SenSharma recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos of herself with her pet, Pepita. In the first one, she added a picture in which her pet can be seen wearing a graduation hat while in the next few ones she shared photos in which she was seen with her pet along with the pet service providers who trained her pet.

In the caption, she first introduced the pet service provider and appreciated their efforts by stating, “Last lockdown I rescued this cutie but this is my first dog and I hadn’t managed to train her properly. So so happy to have sent my Pepita here for toilet training, leash training and general confidence building. Thank you so much @mitalisalvi and team! Also how goofy does my Pepita look.”

Numerous celebrity artists, as well as the fans, took to Konkana SenSharma’s Instagram post and poured in cute compliments for her and her pet. Many of them stated how ‘adorable’ they looked in the pictures while some others dropped in heart-eyed emojis to express how lovely the pictures were. Even the fans swamped Konkana SenSharma’s Instagram post with compliments stating how this was the ‘Most beautiful post on the internet today’ while some of them called them ‘sweet’ and ‘cutie patooties.’ Have a look at some of the reactions to Konkana SenSharma’s latest Instagram post.

Konkana SenSharma’s movies

The actor has come a long way in her career while showcasing her versatility as an actor through her performances in movies and shows. Some of her memorable performances were in Mr and Mrs Iyer, Page 3, Yun Hota To Kya Hota, Omkara, Life in a... Metro, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Aaja Nachle, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, Ek Thi Daayan, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, among others. She will soon be seen in the movies namely The Rapist and Scholarship.

IMAGE: KONKONA SENSHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.