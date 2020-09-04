Konkona, Bhumi’s 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' Trailer Is All About Re-discovery

The makers of the Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the movie. By the looks of it, the trailer promises to take one on a rollercoaster ride of re-discovery and the realization of one's true happiness. The movie is helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 3 Years Of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' With Hilarious Video

All about the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare trailer

The trailer shows the bond between two sisters, Dolly and Kitty essayed by Konkona and Bhumi respectively. The movie revolves around their struggle with their respective marital and professional life as they battle their own inhibitions. While Bhumi's character faces unwanted advances by her own brother-in-law and judgments surrounding her choice of career, she finds love in the character of Vikrant Massey until their relationship also hits a road-block. On the other hand, Konkona's character, who is a married woman, finds both emotional and physical solace in Amol Parashar's character. However, in the midst of all this, the sisters have each other's back in the various tribulations they face in their journey.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma On Their Roles In Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Film will be releasing on September 18, 2020

The trailer promise to narrate a heartwarming tale of two women finding their true happiness and calling when it comes to relationships or the professional forefront. The highlight of the trailer is the performances of Konkona and Bhumi and their stunning equation with each other. Their respective on-screen chemistry with Amol and Vikrant's character is also a thing to look out for.

Bhumi also had her own wacky way of sharing the trailer on social media. She wrote, 'We are good girls' with the word good crossed out. The film will be releasing on the OTT streaming platform, Netflix on September 18, 2020. Some of the fans also poured in some love for the trailer in the comments section. Take a look at the post shared by Bhumi and the reaction of some fans to the same.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar On Equality: 'Women Are Not Supposed To Be Whitewashed In Cinema!

The movie also stars Kubra Sait and Karan Kundra in the pivotal roles. The film is produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor. The movie also had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival last year.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Shares Video Of Her Doing Garbage Segregation, Says 'clean It Up'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.