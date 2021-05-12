Konkona Sen Sharma Gets First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares Tips For Booking Slots

Konkona Sen Sharma added herself to the list of celebrities who got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture along with the medical staff who helped her get the vaccine. While sharing the picture, Konkona wrote a long note on the process of getting vaccinated. She explained that one needs to add themselves into Telegram groups to get regular updates and it is possible to get a slot on the CoWin website.

Konkona Sen Sharma shares the process of getting a slot for vaccination

In the caption, the actor also thanked the medical staff and urged the fans to keep wearing double masks and follow all the COVID-19 protocol even after getting vaccinated. It reads, "After playing vaccine vaccine for a few days we finally got jabbed! Got my first shot of Covaxin today! It is, after all, possible to get a slot from the CoWin site. If you know English, have a smart device and internet of course Some tips that helped us:1. Covialerts.in on the telegram app. 2. Using Chrome incognito mode when accessing the CoWin site. Thanks so much Thane Global Hub for a smooth experience, especially Jatin Tawde and Ashwini Gochade. Hats off to the medical community everywhere! [black heart emojis] for @amolparashar and @damini_styles for being my vaccine buddies. Please continue to double mask and follow all COVID protocols post vaccine" (sic). In the comments section, fans appreciated her gesture and also left heart emoticons. Check it out.

(Image Courtesy: Konkona Sen Sharma's Instagram post)

Earlier, the actor shared a black and white selfie in which she is seen wearing sunglasses, a mask and a face shield. In the caption, she just wrote: "2021" referring to the current situation where everyone has to be geared up. Check it out.

A look at Konkona Sen Sharma's latest work

Konkona Sen was last seen in Seema Pahwa's directorial Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which released on January 1, 2021. She was also a part of an anthology, Ajeeb Dastaans. Along with her, the series also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, and Abhishek Banerjee. Konkona recently wrapped up shooting for her film The Rapist.

IMAGE: Konkona Sen Sharma's Instagram

