Konkona Sen Sharma Is A Pro At Acing These Fashionable Styles; See Pics

Over the years, Konkona Sen Sharma has proved her mettle in acting. She first grabbed the attention of the public eye through her role in the critically acclaimed English film, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer. Since then she has been a part of several hit films like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Page 3, Life in a... Metro, etc.

Konkona Sen Sharma is known to don many hats, including that of an actor, director and also a theatre artist. She has also won many accolades until now including two National Film Awards. Konkona Sen Sharma is also known to be quite a fashionista.

She is also very popular on social media and the actor makes it a point to always update her fans. Konkona’s sarees, in particular, has managed to grab the attention of the fashion police. Here is a look at some of her most loved outfits until now.

Konkona Sen Sharma’s style file

1. Konkona Sen Sharma recently donned this beautiful saree for the Critics Choice Awards. She wore this printed navy blue saree and decided to pair the look with a printed blouse. She completed the look with a pair of silver drop earrings.

2. Give a twist to your mundane workplace outfits with this pantsuit. Konkona Sen Sharma donned this for a recent event. She settled the look with a sleek middle-parted hair and earrings.

3. Konkona Sen Sharma is wearing this beautiful Sanjay Garg outfit. The actor wore this white kurta paired with plain black palazzos and paired it with minimal makeup. The silver jewellery gave the outfit a refreshing stylish upgrade.

4. Rock your next brunch outing in this Anita Dongre denim maxi dress. Style it with a pair of classic white sneakers and a fanny pack. Alternatively, you can also style the outfit like Konkona Sen Sharma with silver drop earrings and a sling bag.

