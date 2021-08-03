Konkona Sensharma Gives Her Fan A Mature Reply When Called ‘aged’ In A Comment

Known for her outstanding roles in web series like Ajeeb Daastaans and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Konkona Sensharma gave a fan an epic response when an age-related comment was made. A fan mentioned that they were sad to see the actress age, only after appreciating her for her work in the comment.

Konkona Sensharma has been working in the industry since 1983 and began her journey as an actor in the film Indira. In an Instagram post, a user left a comment, ‘It's very sad to see you being aged... Industry didn't do justice with your kind of artists... You were my crush in school life.. I wanted to see you more after Ek Thi Daayan.. You are just ammmazing.’ The actor gave the user a befitting reply and stated, ‘Aww, don’t be sad. It’s a privilege to age as opposed to die tragically young!’

This comment was on a post that Sensharma posted of her dog, Pepita. The post was an adorable one and captured the attention of all dog lovers. She captioned it, ‘This is a @mitalisboardandtrain appreciation post! Last lockdown I rescued this cutie but this is my first dog and I hadn’t managed to train her properly. So so happy to have sent my Pepita here for toilet training, leash training and general confidence building. Thank you so much @mitalisalvi and team! Also how goofy does my Pepita look.’

Konkona Sensharma’s friends from the industry also commented on the post. Tanuja Chandra commented, ‘She’s sweet as hell.’ Director, Zoya Akhtar also states, ‘How cute!’ while Sandhya Mridul expressed, ‘Ohhh so Adorable.’

Konkona Sensharma movies

The actor is known for her path-breaking roles. She was recently seen in the web series Ajeeb Daastaan. She also played a role in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, directed by Seema Pahwa, the first film to be released on the big screen after a long gap due to the pandemic.

The actor has won two National Film Awards for her outstanding work. She brings every role she takes up to life and does justice to it. She will now be seen in the film The Rapist, which her mother, Aparna Sen’s will direct.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.