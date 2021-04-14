Konkona Sensharma Opens Up About Narrating 'Kadambari Devi's Suicide Note'; Watch

Konkona SenSharma had popularly played the role of Kadambari Devi on screen in the 2015 Bengali movie titled Kadambari. Years later, she will now be seen narrating the book titled Kadambari Devi's Suicide Note that was penned by famous author Ranjan Bandopadhyay. Konkona shared the poster of this project on Instagram and also wrote a message for her fans. The actor talked about her experience of getting an opportunity to narrate the note, along with sharing a few details on its release. The post soon ended up receiving excited reactions from her fans.

Konkona SenSharma narrates 'Kadambari Devi’s Suicide Note' by Ranjan Bandopadhyay

Konkona Sensharma had received a lot of praise from both the audience and the critics for portraying the character of Kadambari Devi on screen. The actor will be seen stepping in her shoes yet again, only this time Konkona will be merely narrating Kadambari Devi's Suicide Note by Ranjan Bandopadhyay. In her recent Instagram post, she began by saying that “the story of Kadambari Devi” is “very close” to her heart. She continued, “After playing Kadambari Devi on screen, I have now narrated Ranjan Bandopadhyay's Kadambari Devi's Suicide Note”.

Konkona then went on to reveal that her narration will be in the form of an audiobook, which will be releasing on April 19. She also divulged that the specific day has been chosen for its release as it also happens to be the day when Kadambari Devi had committed suicide. Her Instagram post took no time in receiving exciting reactions from her fans in the comments section. They said that they were looking forward to hearing her narration and some even praised her acting in Kadambari.

Image courtesy: Konkona Sensharma's Instagram comments

Konkona Sensharma has worked in a list of hit films during the course of her career. Some of her most popular films include Life in a... Metro, Wake Up Sid, Luck by Chance, Lipstick Under My Burkha and many more. She has also appeared in a handful of Bengali films such as Shajarur Kanta, Goynar Baksho and more. She was last seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and has a few upcoming films up her sleeve as well, including Ajeeb Daastaans.

Promo image courtesy: Konkona Sensharma's Instagram

