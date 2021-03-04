Konkona Sensharma Shares Scene From 'Life In A Metro' Feat Irrfan Khan: 'How I Miss Him'

Konkona Sensharma posted a short clip as an Instagram story on March 3, 2021, which showed a scene from her movie Life in a Metro. Late actor Irrfan Khan acted as her co-star in the film and the clip she shared was a scene where the two could be seen conversing. The video clip was one that was actually shared by someone else. The user who had shared the clip has said that there no better duo than Konkona and Irrfan Khan and Konkona wrote on the clip that she really missed Khan, while also penning a sweet memory she shared with him.

Also read: Radhika Madan Thanks Irrfan Khan After She Bags Award For 'Angrezi Medium'

Konkona Sensharma relives sweet moment with Irrfan Khan

The scene from Life In a Metro showed Konkona Sensharma and Irrfan Khan in an office room as the two shared a moment together. As part of her caption, Konkona mentioned that her pen fell from her hand 'accidently' so Irrfan Khan dumped what he had in his hand too. "My pen fell by accident, so he dropped his prop," she penned while adding a laughing emoticon. Below the post, she also expressed that she misses the late star and said "How I miss him". The short clip sees the two actors sharing a moment of laughter at the end.

Also read: Sutapa Sikdar Remembers Irrfan Khan On Valentine's Day, Shares Memory Stone From Igatpuri

Irrfan Khan was recently seen on Konkona Sensharma’s Instagram for different reasons. She had seen a painting of the late actor as a street graffiti and said it made her “heart stop”. It is a portrait of the late actor in varying degrees of yellow and black. Konkona Sensharma revealed that she had seen the painting on a street in Bandra and it had evoked strong emotions in her.

Also read: Irrfan Khan's Last International Film 'Doob' Begins Streaming On Netflix

On the work front, Konkona Sensharma can be seen promoting her upcoming film Ajeeb Dastaans that will air on Netflix. The actor has called Ajeeb Dastaans 'an amalgamation of four stories that talk about the power of human connections'. The movie will have four stories each different and each directed by a different director connected by a common link.

Also read: Sanjana Sanghi Opens Up On Working With The Late Irrfan Khan And What She Learnt From Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.